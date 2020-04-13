Some nonprofits say donations have slowed during Coronavirus pandemic

Some Eastern Iowa nonprofits say donations have been limited since the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean they're pushing people to empty their wallets.

Families Helping Families of Iowa is a nonprofit that helps children in the foster care system.

Leaders say they have had to make changes since the Coronavirus pandemic has slowed down their donations.

They say it doesn't feel right asking for money because they know others are dealing with issues like job loss.

“Yes we're a little bit concerned,” said Melissa Carlson with Families Helping Families of Iowa. “Not right now but definitely down the road of what our financial situation is going to look like.”

The nonprofit is closed. Usually kids and their foster parents can come by and pickup clothing and hygiene products. Right now it's closed and people have to make an appointment to stop by.

Leaders hope that their donations can pick back up where they left off when the pandemic ends. That's because their services may be needed around that time.

"There are some studies out there already about, you know, the increased children in foster care after everybody is home bound,” said Carlson. “Not great home situations are going to be exasperated by everybody being at home and maybe the stress of income and loss jobs that can increase to increased child abuse."

Leaders are still applying for grants to hold them over. Leaders are holding a virtual support group meeting on April 20th. Click Here for details.

