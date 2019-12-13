Some may get a light wintry mix, but everyone gets cold wind chills

A scattered light wintry mix is possible Friday night, mainly as flurries or freezing drizzle. While amounts will be small if anything, a handful of slick roads could happen. Lows drop into the lower 20s. Temperatures don't recover by more than a couple degrees on Saturday as a brisk northwest wind brings in colder air. A few flurries are possible in the morning. Lows fall to the single digits Saturday night and stay in the lower 20s Sunday, but at least there will be some sunshine.

Wind chills in the single digits and teens are likely Saturday afternoon.

Monday still brings a chance of snow, although southern Iowa is still the most likely area for that. The higher snowfall amounts ought to stay in Missouri and Illinois. Highs gradually go from the 20s to start the week to the 30s in the second half of the week, along with dry weather after Monday.