Local manufacturing companies open for tours to gain job interest

October is Manufacturing Month and, to celebrate, 20 different eastern Iowa manufacturing companies are opening up their doors for tours all week long.

Students tour a factory on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

Kirkwood Community College and The Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board teamed up to co-host the tours. Middle and high school students get to see what happens in manufacturing facilities and how the industry is changing.

Tour leaders said it’s an effort to show off the advances in robotics and the variety of work done within manufacturing. Kirkwood said they also hope to create awareness for students about the growing career opportunities in the industry.

“So the first thing is kind of to pique their interest, show the technology available, the cool things that students get to make and the fact that manufacturing, if you have a job in that career field, you can really make a difference in the lives of others,” Barb Rawson, of Kirkwood Community College and the Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board, said.

There are also some tours open to the public. For information on those, you can visit the Kirkwood website.