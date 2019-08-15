Some light rain possible tonight into early Friday

Look for a few areas of fog to start off your Thursday, especially in the river valleys. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, though still below average into the upper 70s at most locations.

As we look out west, numerous clusters of thunderstorms are present, but it's very possible that we'll only get grazed by these or get missed entirely going into the evening and overnight. Only scattered activity is expected at this time with spotty rainfall amounts up to a quarter inch, though many of us will be less than a tenth of an inch.

This weekend, humidity remains high with the chance for a few storms around. Again, though, the issue is that the heaviest may wind up in northern Missouri, leaving us on the very light side of things. We'll keep an eye on it as we go forward.