Some international students are stuck at Iowa colleges due to the pandemic

Iowa's colleges and universities are having classes online but some students are forced to log in from their dorms, rather than their homes.

About a dozen students still live on campus at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Most of whom are international students stuck in the U.S.

One of those students is Miftar Pozhari from Kosovo. He says it's tough to be thousands of miles away from family during a pandemic. He relies on technology to communicate with his family daily.

"We are trying to make the best of a very bad situation as the country goes through this crisis, and I hope we will come through this better and stronger than before and take lessons from this to be better prepared for future crisis," Pozhari said.

Iowa Central Community College's President says the school is doing its best to make sure students are taken care of at their home away from home.