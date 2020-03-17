Some food pantries start new protocol in response to novel coronavirus

Food pantries in Johnson County are responding to the threat of the novel coronavirus, making some rare changes to the way they help people.

The shelves are stocked at the North Liberty Community Pantry on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Staff and volunteers are wearing gloves and sanitizing more regularly, while also doing the shopping on behalf of those that come in for their services. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

At the North Liberty Community Pantry, they have had a routine in place when people come in need of food. Now, they are making significant changes in protocol to ensure safety.

Staff at the pantry are still stocking the shelves and receiving food from area suppliers. Kaila Rome, the executive director of the pantry, said they are taking extra precautions to ensure they can continue to help people that need their services.

"We're trying to limit contact as much as possible and really encourage families to stay home," Rome said.

The pantry, which serves about 50-60 people per day, will now have staff and a very limited group of volunteers do the shopping in the pantry on behalf of those that come to the pantry.

"They're going to get groceries that are pre-selected," Rome said, describing some of the new changes the pantry has implemented. "They can use a shopping list and select the items that they want, and they'll pick them up on the table outdoors. Hopefully, the weather holds out so we can continue to do this. We're also offering delivery."

The staff will have to do it all with a lot less help, because most of their volunteers, particularly older volunteers, have been asked to stay home out of an abundance of caution.

"We're being overly cautious, and I think that's really good," Rome said. "That's a good step in not leading to a panic and not leading to a serious emergency."

John Boller, the executive director with the Coralville Food Pantry, said they are implementing similar strategies of their neighbors in North Liberty: offering similar foods, not allowing people in the building, but adding a walk-up and drive thru service in the meantime.

"We've decided internally that people still need food obviously, so we're going to do everything we can to continue to provide food to people," Boller said.

Boller said they are limiting how many people come inside as well, making sure no more than ten people are in the facility at a time. When people line up outside, they keep distance from one another.

"We are certainly taking every precaution that been recommended including constantly sanitizing surfaces," Boller said.

Rome said they know it will be a struggle, but they are up to the challenge of meeting the demand for food insecure families in the area, even though the pressure has been heightened due to the threat of the Coronavirus. Despite those changes, she said she knows there are more ways than one to help others.

"We're working as best we can to continue to get food moving," Rome said. "We're not going to shut our doors without warning, we're going to do our best to make sure that food is available in all sorts of forms and formats."

Rome said she encourages people to continue to donate, especially during this time.

Check out the websites for the North Liberty Community Pantry or the Coralville Community Food Pantry for more information.