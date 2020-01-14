Some fog early, then gradual clearing

Last night's wintry mix once again left slick roads behind, mainly in the same areas as yesterday over northern Iowa. Plan on areas of fog and low clouds to continue through mid-morning, then slowly clear from west to east. Highs today will be in the 30s.

Later tonight, yet another system arrives with a risk of freezing drizzle and freezing rain. This light glaze will probably lead to a slick morning drive tomorrow and you'll want to use caution with this system. Much of the precipitation will be wrapped up by late morning, with increasing wind for the afternoon.

Thursday will offer up a colder but quiet day with wind chills below zero.

The system coming for Friday and Friday night continues to look substantial with plenty of moisture to work with. We'll watch the trends as the week goes on regarding this system.