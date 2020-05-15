Some early fog, then a nice Friday

After some much-needed rainfall across eastern Iowa, today continues to look great. Aside from a quick risk of fog early this morning, that should be about it. Plan on partly sunny sky with highs back into the lower and middle 70s. We'll stay dry and quiet tonight as well.

Tomorrow, we are still on track for additional rainfall, especially in the afternoon and night. This system looks to produce about a half-inch to one inch of rainfall with isolated higher amounts by the time it wraps up early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a cool, cloudy and windy day with highs only in the lower and middle 60s.

Next week, we continue to expect nice weather conditions. While Monday may yet be cooler with lingering clouds, the rest of the week is still looking awesome with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb nicely through the week as well.

