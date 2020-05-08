Some dentistry offices remain closed to only emergency procedures despite getting the green light to open

Several businesses are getting the green light from the Governor's Office to start opening back up to the public. That includes gyms, fitness centers, dental offices, and retail shops but some of those businesses are taking their time doing so.

Several dentistry offices continued following the Governor’s mandate to only practice emergency dental work Friday.

Many in the dental field said they planned to open in the next ten days after meeting the Iowa Dental Association guidelines and getting the proper safety equipment. Some dental workers are still worried because of how quickly this all came together. The guidelines from the IDA were just adopted from Tuesday.

“Our numbers aren't going down in Iowa,” said Hailey Bryan, a Dental Assistant in the North Liberty area. “I don't feel like it might be the best time because we could be creating more problems.”

Bryan said her office will open back up May 18th after training on new equipment, how to use PPE, and how to keep people safe. While she feels her company is doing a great job preparing for whatever the new normal will be, she worries about being so close to patients.

“We are trying to go above and beyond what is recommended but it’s still just a really scary time when the COVID-19 is still out there and the numbers are still rising,” she said.

Bryan also worries that being required to wear N-95 masks might be taking away from those on the front lines. Other offices are taking a similar approach to open with similar concerns.

“Every time I treat a patient I'm concerned and that doesn't mean a negative connotation,” said Dr. Joel Sardzinski, a Dental Surgeon at Blair Ridge Dental. “I want to do the best for my patients as soon as they walk in the door to when they leave. That means greeting them and that means infection control.”

Dr. Sardzinski said they too will wait to open up until they can talk with staff but said the dental career has been working to prevent the spread of viruses for decades.

“Dentistry has been known for infection control, disinfection, and sterilization,” he said. “I feel like we are prepared, we are kind of a model to look at when it comes to infection control.”

At the end of the day, Sardzinski and Bryan said patients who are afraid or don't have to get a check-up should stay home to keep those in the dental industry safe.