Some dental offices to reopen May 18, with restrictions in place

Some dental offices in the state are set to reopen Monday, with some restrictions in place. This includes locations in eastern Iowa.

Governor Reynolds allowed dental offices to reopen back on May 8, but several of them kept following her mandate to only practice emergency work.

Many said they planned to open Monday after meeting the Iowa Dental Association guidelines and getting the proper safety equipment.

Some dental workers TV9 spoke to at the time said they were still worried because of how quickly this all came together.

The association adapted the guidelines only a few days earlier.