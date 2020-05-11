Some companies turning to meditation to deal with Coronavirus stress

As businesses across the country try different ways to take care of their employees, one Eastern Iowa company is offering meditation.

Carson Wealth, located in Cedar Rapids, has been doing weekly meditation sessions for about a month now.

It's a partnership with Fusion Yoga. They hold the sessions every Monday on Zoom. Meditation has been known to ease stress, depression, and insomnia.

The company, Carson Wealth, gives financial advice to people. They started doing meditation for their coworkers and clients. Leaders say the uncertainty of the economy and COVID-19 is stressing a lot of people.

"Am I going to be ok, is my family going to be ok?” explained Carson Wealth CEO Russ Nieland. “Then it kind of goes beyond that into what's next, how do we get through this if you've never gone through a time like this in the markets.”

The sessions last about 20 minutes. They are opening them up to the public for free. People wanting more information can email Marsha Nieland at fusionyoga@mchsi.com.

