Some clouds will be around today

Plan on a fairly quiet day aside from a few patches of fog over our northeast zone to start us off. These should get out of the way shortly and lead to a partly to mostly cloudy day.

Highs will range from the lower 40s over northern Iowa to the mid-upper 40s farther south. While still below normal, today and tomorrow will probably represent the nicer days of the week from a temperature standpoint.

Tomorrow night, an Alberta Clipper arrives from the northwest. Typically, these produce a light snow and leave quickly. This looks to be the case tomorrow night with a quick 1-3" snow over northeast Iowa with a tr-1" possible farther south around Cedar Rapids. Overall, this should be a minor system given multiple days in the 40s leading up to it.

Right after the passage of this clipper, Arctic air hits and we're still expecting temperatures below freezing for highs on Thursday. Friday will be cold as well.