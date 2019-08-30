Some clouds to start your Friday

We'll see some clouds through the morning with a general thinning of clouds this afternoon. Highs are still on track to hit the lower and middle 70s with low humidity. We have perfect weather for high school football tonight as well with temperatures falling to the 60s. No rain is expected today or tonight.

Tomorrow, light scattered rain is still on track and the combination of showers and clouds will lead to highs only in the upper 60s for many of us. Rain totals should stay under a quarter inch. Clouds may still linger on Sunday with warming weather next week.

Hurricane Dorian's track will play a key role in next week's local weather. Right now, it continues to look mostly dry through the week as Dorian likely blocks the overall weather pattern.