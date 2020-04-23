Some clouds to start the day

Plan on a mostly cloudy start to your Thursday as low-level moisture remains in place through the morning. A pocket or two of patchy fog or drizzle also can't be discounted. Aside from our northeast zone which will stay cloudy much of the day, the rest of the area should get the clouds scattered out and manage a really nice afternoon in the mid-60s. Upper 60s are possible the farther west you go.

Looking ahead, our next system is still on track and the plan remains unchanged as rain becomes likely tomorrow through tomorrow night. Amounts continue to look light overall with most of the rain east of us as we go into Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend continues to look good as highs rebound back to the 60s on Sunday.

