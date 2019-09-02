Some clouds for Labor Day

Overall, our Labor Day weather will be rather pleasant, though it'll be a bit on the humid side. Look for a mix of sun and clouds across eastern Iowa with highs mainly in the lower 80s. Given the slightly higher dew points, a sprinkle or very light shower cannot entirely be discounted, though this chance is extremely low.

Tonight into tomorrow, a cold front approaches from the west which may give us a small opportunity for a few scattered storms. Overall, this chance appears low as well. Look for the wind to pick up tomorrow as the front pushes through with a day in the low-mid 80s likely.

Comfortable air will be around from there on out with mainly dry weather conditions anticipated. Cooler temperatures around 70 or perhaps even the upper 60s will become likely by the weekend. Have a great week!