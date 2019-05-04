Some clouds but a spectacular Saturday ahead

Saturday has tremendous weather in store for eastern Iowa, with a mix of clouds and clear sky, relatively light winds, and a high in the upper 60s. Sunday is just as warm, but a chance for scattered storms later in the afternoon and evening comes into play as a front moves through. After that, unsettled and cooler conditions prevail, as the front sags south of the area, but we dry out toward the end of the work week for a couple of days.