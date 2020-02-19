Some clouds around today, flurries possible

Plan on a quiet day overall with more clouds in our sky compared to yesterday. Highs will range from the mid-upper teens north to lower 20s farther south. Within some of the clouds, we can't rule out a few flurries here or there, but most of us won't even see them. Thanks to a layer of dry air, much of the snow will miss us to the west or south.

Plan on a couple more chilly nights, then the warmup is on for the weekend!

On Saturday, widespread 40s continue to look likely with highs in the lower 50s over the south half of our area. By Sunday, clouds will probably play a role as to how warm we get, though 40s still look likely.

Early next week, the weather gets a bit more active with rain and snow chances returning to eastern Iowa.