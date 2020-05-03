Some cloudiness early likely gives way to sunnier skies by afternoon

Today's weather will be fairly similar to Saturday's conditions, though with different distributions of cloudiness through the day.

We'll start off with clouds moving in this morning, which could include an isolated shower or sprinkle south of Highway 20, Those will be followed by some likely clearing later this afternoon. Put together, temperatures will still reach the low to mid 70s under an average of party cloudy skies.

Tomorrow turns a bit cooler and cloudier, with a better chance for showers arriving by Monday night into early Tuesday. Expect somewhat breezy conditions toward midweek, before even cooler air settles into the region toward the latter part of the week.

This comes with another chance for some showers by Friday, and an additional chance to wrap up next weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for a few days, which is well below normal for this time of year.