Some churches delay in-person services, continue to meet online

Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Iowa Friday, speaking to religious leaders about the importance of resuming religious services.

This is the second weekend places of worship that can resume meeting in-person. That’s after Governor Reynolds gave her approval as long as social distancing and extra sanitizing are in place, but not all churches are ready to open their doors.

There was plenty of parking available Sunday morning at Cedar Rapids Alliance Church. That’s because services are still being held online.

“It’s just another biblical principle, just because we can doesn’t mean we should,” Todd Hart, pastor of the church said.

Hart said his congregations started meting virtually March 15th and he plans to continue that for nearly another month.

“One of the driving principals has been Mathew 22:39, that we are to love our neighbors as we would ourselves, and we think right now the safest bet to love our community and church as a whole is to keep them safe by social distancing this way,” he said.

Hart said much of his congregations are 65 plus or high risk for Covid-19. Despite lighter meeting restrictions, Hart said it still feels too early. He plans to open the church again on June 7th.

“We’ve never believed that our faith and the health department or sciences are opposed to one another,” Hart said. “We’d like to see what the science says, we’d like to see what the curve looks like after that. If there is going to be an astronomical jump or if it’s going to continue to go down. So we wanted to create a couple week buffer space.”

Hart said his service may look a bit different when it returns. He says there will be multiple phases.

Phase one will include roping off every other pew, a shorter service, and limited common space for gatherings.

“There is just a lot of people that don’t have a good feel on social distaining. They just don’t get it and they are used to being in a loving setting, they are used to giving hugs and handshakes it’s been really difficult,” he said.

Hart said his role may look different, too.

“I’m probably going to just come out from maybe the back and just preach and I’m not going to be doing a lot of interacting,” he said.

Despite being a challenge, he said it’s all for good reason.

“We really just want to honor our congregation by loving them and keeping them healthy and safe,” Hart said.

