Some caucus-goers are still undecided, but it's not uncommon

With only five days until caucus night in Iowa, some say they are still unsure who they will caucus for Monday, February 3, 2020.

People in Iowa City wait for presidential candidate Andrew Yang to speak at a town hall at the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

As candidates made appearances at area rallies and town halls, many anxious caucus-goers showed up for a last-minute chance to be persuaded.

Some Iowans may have not yet made a decision on who they will support Monday night, but experts said it is not unusual for many voters to still be undecided this close to the caucuses. Some may not actually make their decision until they show up at their caucus site.

"It's interesting to see who the different candidates bring out and where the enthusiasm is," Austin Bayliss said. He traveled from Wellman to hear from presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Wednesday in Iowa City.

Bayliss said he has heard from candidates, some of them more than once, but he is still weighing out his options prior to Monday night.

"I have been to probably 60 campaign events for all the candidates since about the Iowa State Fair in 2018," Bayliss said.

Bayliss said part of the reason he is still making up his mind is simply being in Iowa for the caucuses. He said it gives Iowans a big advantage in making an informed decision.

"In Iowa, the access is unprecedented," Bayliss said. "We are so lucky to have the Iowa caucus process. You get to get up close and personal with all these candidates, ask them a question."

Chad Lautner, of Iowa City, said he, too, is undecided. He wants to hear from the candidates how they will improve the country in the coming years.

"They're going to have some challenges to overcome, and how are you going to go about, I hate to say fixing, but fixing what our current state is," Lautner said.

Tim Hagle, a University of Iowa political science professor, said people who wait until the last minute are more common than not.

"It's just that you have a lot of choices, you have a lot of considerations to make, and Iowans do a good job in taking that seriously," Hagle said. "And that's why a lot of times many people take a long time to make that decision."

Hagle said right now, Democrats are in a similar situation that Republicans were in 2016: there are a lot of candidates still in the race, and people have to weigh enthusiasm and a candidate's perceived ability to win, versus policies that the candidates are in favor of and against.

He said he perceives one common theme among Democrats that will caucus Monday night.

"For Democrats, they're maybe number one concern is they want to beat President Trump," Hagle said.

With the caucuses only days away, some argue impeachment proceedings in Washington are making that decision more difficult.

"I believe that it's a pretty level playing field, especially when you take away the top senators that are still eligible for this," Bayliss said.

That may mean many will not make a final decision until Monday night.