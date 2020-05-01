Some businesses say it will be hard to open with restricted guidelines

Some Eastern Iowa restaurants say reopening under Governor Kim Reynolds restrictions is impossible for them to do.

Those restrictions include:

Limiting capacity to 50%

No more than six people at a table...

Tables must be spaced six feet apart...

No self-service, including drinks, buffets and salad bars.

The owner of Wolfey's Wapsi Outback in Quasqueton says he thought about opening, but after talking to some of his coworkers and giving it some thought, he realized that it's not worth it.

Owner Ronnie Wolfe says it would be hard for them to follow all the governor's guidelines. They would have to hire an extra person to work the door to make sure they are not at capacity.

Some of his workers also didn't feel safe. "I'm at risk right now,” said Wolfe. “So we have several that have things going on or family and friends at home, so it's a concern to me to have them, and a concern to them to come in and work and then taking that home with them."

Wolfe wants it all or nothing when he re-opens. "If we could open full blast, we'd probably do it to be honest with you,” he said. “But opening halfway and having everybody sit 6 feet apart and not be able to walk over and see somebody next to them. I just don't think they'll have the same experience. When I have people here, I want them to be happy and enjoy themselves."

Wolfe says they have lost some money because they can't hold events in their banquet hall. It was a Democratic Caucus site back in March. He says the extra money they would make by re-opening isn't worth the hassle. Wolfey's will still do takeout for now

