Some businesses say impacts of Black Friday not enough to open early

While some stores opened early on Black Friday, others choose not to participate in Black Friday because they say it doesn't have a major impact on business.

Ruthie and Brian Dolezal say on a typical Black Friday they don't make much of any changes to their business - Treasure Chest Collectibles. That includes to their store hours.

"We still kind of maintain the same hours," said Brian.

Part of the reason for keeping regular business hours - even on the day other stores are opening early and offering deals - is the fact that they're a smaller, local business.

"Black Friday, that's more reserved for the big box store so we’re open but we don't expect to have the big rush and crowds," Brian added.

They say the business they've seen in past years isn't impacted much on the day, either.

"We get about the same amount of business. In fact, typically we don't see a large crowd of people until later on in the day, and it will be greatly affected today as well by the Iowa Hawkeye football game," said Ruthie.

However, when they do get a Black Friday “early bird”, they don't hesitate to open their doors.

"We even had a customer that came about 45 minutes before we opened and we said come on in," Ruthie said.

Down the block at the ‘Iowa Magic Shop’, they did open two hours earlier this particular Friday.

“We had a couple of people take advantage of that and came in and made purchases," said Owner Tim Stooba.

Stooba says opening early doesn't make or break business, but he says it can be worth it.

"I would say it's about the same. It has made a little bit of difference today," he said.

But, for these small businesses the big push is Small Business Saturday.

For them, it takes place in Marion's Uptown District, and that's likely when they'll open a bit earlier and close later.

"That will be a big help," said Stooba.

"The event goes until 2 tomorrow, but we will be open until 4:30," said Brian.

