Some Lone Tree students get special llama photoshoot

Some high school seniors in Johnson County got a unique experience since they won't have their typical graduation ceremony.

A Lone Tree high school senior poses for a photo with two llamas wearing graduation outfits on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A teacher at the school decided to host the event to reward her students for finishing four years of Spanish instruction. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

This afternoon, Lone Tree High School seniors who completed four years of Spanish could go to the school to take selfies with a llama dressed in graduation attire. Susan Soupiset, the teacher of the class, said this was a way of recognizing them for sticking with Spanish class.

"I decided to bring in the llamas because I have a llama collection and the students know I'm crazy about llamas and alpacas," Soupiset said. "So, I thought this would be a perfect thing to end their time here at Lone Tree."

The students that showed up for the very unique photoshoot agreed.

"This was a nice way to bring a smile to our faces and kind of take our minds off of everything that's going on," Lilian Miller, a graduating senior, said. "Just try to find the bright side to the situation."

In a typical year, their teacher would organize a dinner or other appreciation event for the students.