Some Linn County drivers line up to get new blackout license plates

About a dozen people got to the Linn County Treasurer's Office twenty minutes before it opened this morning to get the new blackout license plates.

The new plates feature an all-black design with white lettering. They were approved during the last legislative session, whose bills took effect July 1. The Iowa Department of Transporation said it sent supplies of the new plates to local treasurers' offices in order to save time.

The new plates became available a treasure's offices across Iowa Tuesday morning.

Some drivers are welcoming the fresh look.

"I'm really excited, we need this different change, it's great," said Marcia Hyke, who was waiting in line.

Drivers are required to buy the plates.

Standard six-character alphanumeric plates are available for $35 while the personalized seven-character plates are sold for $60. Funds from the plate will go toward the Road Use Tax Fund, which funds various road and bridge projects through the state.

