Some Iowans still waiting for unemployment benefits

More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the last six weeks and more than 100,000 of those people are in Iowa.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, more than 28,000 people filed initial unemployment claims last week. There were just over 170,000 continuing weekly claims. The state paid more than $51 million dollars in unemployment benefits last week, but some are still waiting.

Dennis Baugh of Cedar Rapids said he's waiting on thousands of dollars.

"Yeah, I haven't been able to pay light bill yet and I just, like I said, savings only last for so long. You keep paying on stuff, you have to live at the same time and take care of your family," Baugh said.

Baugh is a seasonal worker who was planning to go back to work this spring. Then the pandemic hit and because of a pre-existing condition, his doctor said it wasn't safe for him to enter the workforce.

"They told me to just continue to claim my unemployment, even though I wouldn't receive anything and so I would do that and each week, I would call and check and get a different story from them," he said.

For two months he said he hasn't received any continued unemployment benefits or the extra $600 dollars a week provided through the federal stimulus package or the CARES Act. He said Iowa Workforce Development can't give him a clear answer as to why he hasn't received any unemployment benefits.

"They tell me, we've put you on a list for this, you will get it, we just don't know when basically," Baugh said.

Iowa Workforce Development's director told TV9 in a statement the agency is in the process of developing the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. That’s the program that supplies benefits to people like Baugh, who have exhausted their unemployment benefits, but now qualify for more help because of the public health emergency.

The director said the agency hopes to begin paying claims in the next few weeks, but for Baugh, time is running out.

"Not very long, about the middle of May I'm sure I'm about tapped out," he said.

