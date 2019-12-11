Some Iowa lawmakers eyeing increase in legal tobacco age from 18 to 21

The new Iowa legislative session starts in just over a month, and some lawmakers are looking to raise the age to buy tobacco due to related concerns surrounding vaping.

KCCI reports that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver told Radio Iowa the hope is by raising the age to purchase tobacco products that could potentially stop the vaping problem in schools. So far in 2019, public health officials in the state said there were 49 reported cases of suspected vaping injuries.

“18-year-olds who are seniors in high school can legally purchase tobacco and vaping products, and then bring them back to school and re-sell them to their friends,” Charles Schneider, a Republican state senator representing West Des Moines, said.

Whitver said there is across-the-board support here at the statehouse for the increase. Last legislative session, a bill to raise the legal purchase age from 18 to 21 failed to pass. Despite falling short, Whitver said those discussions laid a foundation for 2020.

Seven states have already increased their purchasing ages from 18 to 21, with 20 more states considering similar legislation. Many Iowans have also contacted their lawmakers to share concerns about middle and high school students using vaping products.

The legislative session begins January 13, 2020.

See the original story on KCCI's website here.