Some ethanol plants in Iowa are stopping production as demand for fuel goes down.

That's because many Americans are staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ethanol producer Poet said they will stop production at 2 of their Iowa plants, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said production across the state dropped by 50 percent.

Nationally, experts predict fuel demand to decrease about 55 percent.