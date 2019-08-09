Some Illinois students to undergo random drug testing this fall

When students head back to the classroom in one Illinois school district this fall, they'll now undergo random drug testing.

The Monmouth-Roseville School District gave parents permission forms to allow their middle and high school students to undergo testing. (Courtesy: WQAD)

It's for the Monmouth Roseville School District, east of the Quad Cities, according to ABC station WQAD.

During school registration Thursday, the district gave parents permission forms to allow their middle and high school students to undergo testing. It's for anyone about the age of 13 and older who wants to participate in any extracurricular activities or park their vehicles at school.

"If a person truly cares about extracurricular, then they would not partake in taking any drugs," said Superintendent Ed Fletcher. "And if they still are and they happen to get caught in this testing, maybe we've identified something that is a bigger problem than anyone is aware of."

If a student does test positive, they'll be banned from extracurriculars until the next testing period.

"If there is something going on with our child that we don't know about its an extra measure to take those things into consideration as a parent," said Kim Smith, the parent of an incoming freshman.