Some Eastern Iowa colleges asking people to help preserve Coronavirus history

We are living in historic times, and now some Eastern Iowa colleges are asking people to help them document the Coronavirus pandemic for younger generations.

A simple photo you took could help younger generations learn about the Coronavirus pandemic. Colleges like Luther College, in Decorah, and the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, want to preserve this historic time. They want people in their communities to upload pictures or videos to their online libraries.

It can be anything about their Coronavirus experience. That could include a social media post or journal entries, a screenshot of a zoom meeting, their work from home space, new recipes, the face mask they wore.

Basically nothing is off limits. Leaders say the Coronavirus is changing the face of history. Those submissions could be used to teach future generations about it.

"In order to better understand the times,” said David McCartney with the University of Iowa. “We encourage people to submit those stories to us so researchers can better understand the situation that we're experiencing now.”

“History isn't just about important or famous people,” said Hayley Jackson with Luther College. “It's about everyday people and everyday lives, and these pictures and these times show what it's like to be an average person during a horrific and scary time in history.”

Leaders say eventually the online libraries will be made public for people to look at. People in the University of Iowa community can Click here for more information and to upload pictures and videos.

Luther College community can Click here for more information.

