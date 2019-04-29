Some East Dubuque residents still without running water due to high Mississippi

A number of East Dubuque residents have been living in flooded homes without running water for weeks.

Ron Greve drives a boat to his home in the Shore Acres area of East Dubuque on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Allison Wong)

The Mississippi River hit just over 23 feet this weekend, but it's been above flood stage for all of April. The Shore Acres area of East Dubuque has been surrounded by water and also without running water due to a water main break.

Kirk VanOstrand, East Dubuque mayor-elect, said the city caught the water main break just before the river water came up into the Shore Acres area, preventing the city from fixing the problem. Water is shut off to 10 homes and one business.

"It will probably be another month before the water recedes and we can actually get down there and get that water main break fixed," he said.

However, once the river goes down, crews will face another challenge.

VanOstrand explained, "the soil down there is just going to be wet, so there is going to be a problem. It’s similar to taking one scoop of sand out and three come in. So that’s the problem we’re going to be up against.”

In the meantime, a handful of people have decided to stay in their homes. Ron Greve, his wife, and their five dogs are living in VanOstrand's rental property. Greve said it's been a challenge to complete daily tasks.

"You can’t do dishes, brushing your teeth is hard, a lot of take-out food or easy-to-make, throwing it on the grill. It’s getting pretty expensive down here," said Greve.

He guesses he's spending about $100 a week on bottled water. To get to and from work, he takes a boat. "Just load it up, cut through the field, try not to hit any of the radio tower cables, and anything submerged," is his method.

His dogs are able to go outside on their porch with a makeshift garden.

Greve said they might have moved out if they had known the water would stay so high for so long, but they also like where they live.

“We hear it all the time. You guys are crazy, what are you doing down there? We don’t want to leave home," he said. "You know it’s not the biggest inconvenience, we make it work. My wife can work from home, so we’re okay."

Even further into the Shore Acres area is Millennium Bar and Marina. Owner Samantha Trentz said being closed for so long has been tough on her business.

"We just opened in December and we’ve been extremely busy. So to be busy like that in the winter was amazing. So to have to slow down and not be able to be open when it’s nice out is definitely a really big impact," she said.

“I just really hope they can get the water fixed as soon as possible, and we aren’t super affected by it," Trentz added.

She asks people to remember to support the marinas that are open, and hers once it opens again.