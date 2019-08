Some city bus route and schedule changes start Monday in Cedar Rapids.

These changes will affect Routes 1 through 12, Route 20 and Route 30. The transfer point for Routes 5, 20 and 30 will switch from Lindale Mall to Twixt Town Road near the Lindale crossing.

The city says many of the routes will use the recent 1-way to 2-way street conversions.

Click here for a full list of changes and route schedules.