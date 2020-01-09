Solon native selling photos from Australia visit to benefit wildfire recovery efforts

A Solon woman is using her photography talents to help the animals being killed by wildfires in Australia.

Olivia Erenberger traveled to Australia for a month last spring.

She told TV9 that she is grateful to have seen the country's beautiful landscapes, especially now that so much is now destroyed by fire.

It’s inspired her to give back.

Erenberger is selling $15 digital copies of her favorite photos she took during her visit there of the animals and scenery.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Rebuild the Riverina, and The Rescue Collective.

“Growing up on a farm, seeing animals like this makes me so sad,” Erenberger said. “I used to want to be a vet so seeing this just makes me want to run to them and help them.”

To buy a picture, get in contact with Erenberger through her Facebook page, called Olivia Erenberger Photography.

Click or tap here to visit the Facebook page.