Solon family donates $500,000 to help build new firehouse

Firefighters in Solon announced that a local family had made a substantial donation to its efforts to build a new fire station.

The Solon Firefighters Association said that the Munson Family Foundation had given $500,000 intended to be used for the Solon Firehouse project. The foundation is operated by Dennis and Jana Munson along with their two sons, Jake and Eric.

The Munsons are long-time Solon residents who all still live in the community.

“It has been wonderful to be a part of such a strong community and we are excited to further the goal of building a new fire house, which is long overdue," the foundation said, in a statement. "The Solon Fire Department serves at the benefit of the entire Solon community and we are excited to support this worthy cause.”

The Solon Tri-Township Fire Department is a volunteer fire department serving Solon and surrounding areas. It has been coordinating fundraising efforts through its website.