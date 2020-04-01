Solon-based ice cream truck says it's following proper coronavirus protocol

A Solon-based business says it’s trying to bring a smile to eastern Iowans, especially with many of them now staying at home for the entire day.

A Moo Moo's Ice Cream Truck waits for business in North Liberty on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

“If you’re eating ice cream, you can’t be sad,” Jason Happel, owner of Moo Moo’s Ice Cream Truck, said.

One of Moo Moo’s five trucks drove through North Liberty on Wednesday afternoon, making a stop outside the home of Courtney and Lauryn Olson, two students who said they were glad for a reason to get out of the house.

“Every time you open the door and you hear the ice cream song playing, you just can’t help but want to go outside and go get some from them,” Courtney said.

Moo Moo’s trucks sell treats from four different Iowa companies — Dan and Debbie’s of Ely, Thelma’s of Des Moines, Blue Bunny of Le Mars, and Yotty’s Ice Cream Shop of Kalona — and all its treats are prepackaged.

In addition to the increased cleaning that many other businesses, especially those in the food-service industry, are undergoing because of the coronavirus, Happel said he’s told his drivers to only open the service window enough to hand out ice cream, keeping most of the glass barrier closed between staff and customers.

“We’re encouraging our customers to use credit cards, as well as the contactless Apple Pay, for example, where they just tap their watch to the pay system,” Happel said.

Happel said what his trucks are doing is no different than a drive-thru, and despite concerns, he said they’re following proper coronavirus protocol.

“We are in compliance with CDC guidelines, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals guidelines, and the Johnson County Department of Health,” he said.

Moo Moo's 14 drivers are also on the lookout for customers who are getting too close to other groups, according to Happel.

“Very clearly, we have told them, if you see people that are not social distancing, you need to tell them to social distance, and if they don’t, you just leave,” Happel said, adding that no drivers have had to leave yet, as customers are keeping space between themselves and others. “We’re not trying to make people angry or upset, but we really need to follow all the guidelines at this point.”

Moo Moo’s drivers also have to clean and sanitize their trucks when they wrap up work for the day.

“We have a strict procedure for when we get back, that we clean the trucks with soap and water, Clorox wipes, make sure that it’s ready and presentable for the next driver for the next day,” Happel said.

Customers like the Olsons said they recognize what Moo Moo’s is doing to keep customers satisfied and safe.

“They don’t want to put the community in danger,” Courtney said. “They just want to sell ice cream and bring community happiness.”