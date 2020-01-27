Solon-based contractor pays $126,420 in back wages after Dept. of Labor ruling

An eastern Iowa employer has paid some of its employees back wages after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor determined that it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

E & J Electric, of Solon, paid the $126,420 in owed wages to 25 current and former employees after violations of federal overtime rules were discovered, according to officials.

The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found, through the course of its investigation, that E & J Electric had previously not paid its employees for required on-the-job travel time from worksites back to the company's shop. The company also offered comp time off instead of overtime pay when an employee exceeded 40 worked hours in a week.

“Federal law prohibits private companies from offering comp time off in lieu of wages earned, and requires companies to pay employees for time they spend traveling on behalf of the company during work hours,” Marcy Boldman, Wage and Hour District Director in Des Moines, Iowa, said, in a statement.

The investigation also discovered recordkeeping issues, some of which were unintentional.