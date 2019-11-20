Solid Waste Agency looking to expand storage capacity

The Linn County Solid Waste Agency is ready to start construction on the last area which will be used to store garbage, but before that work starts, it wants to make the area a little larger.

Solid Waste Agency looking to expand

Under the current agreement with the city of Marion, the landfill area must be 1,800 feet away from the town’s southern border. Under that current agreement, the landfill would be able to stay open in its location for another 25 years. However, those with the landfill said if they can make the hole larger they would then be able to use the location for another 50 to 55 years.

“When it comes to solid waste and things that come to the landfill, we need to plan out far into the future,” Joe Horaney, with the Solid Waste Agency, said. “We need to start the design work next year. Either way, the cell will be built.”

The Solid Waste Agency formed a subcommittee to bring information to the board which will then submit a proposal to the city of Marion.