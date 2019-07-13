Soldiers help build homes for Habitat Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the 411th Engineer Company to build several homes in Eastern Iowa. Saturday, members of the 411th continued work on a Cedar Rapids home. They installed siding on a duplex that two families will move into sometime this fall. The 411th recently moved to Cedar Rapids from Iowa City.

In order to get a Habitat house, families must meet income and need requirements, such as space for kids or too much income going towards rent. When they move into a Habitat house, families receive a 0% interest mortgage. Recipients also put in sweat equity, helping build homes for other families.

Habitat for Humanity builds six to seven houses every year, and the 411th Engineer Company will be helping them again in September.