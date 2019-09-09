Soldier from Marion killed on base in Texas

A soldier from Marion lost his life last week at Fort Hood, Texas.

(Image: MGN)

Private First Class Mason Webber, 22, was killed performing maintenance on a Bradley fighting vehicle at Fort Hood.

Webber joined the United States Army in March 2018.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Pfc. Webber," Lt. Col. Adam Cannon said, in a statement. "He was in indelible part of the squadron and his loss is deeply felt."

The Army Combat Readiness Center is investigating the incident.