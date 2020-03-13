Soil temperatures are responding to early March warmth

So far, this month has been a night and day difference compared to last year. Soil temperatures have been responding to the mild temperatures and are running above the average value for this date. This is a refreshing change from the unusually cold soil temperatures of 2018 and 2019.

The goal is to get the soil temperature to 50 degrees. On average, this occurs around mid-April. Last year, we struggled to get there and it wasn’t until May in some parts of the area! This was one reason crop growth got pushed back later in the season than usual.

Warmer soil temperatures also help to keep daytime highs up a bit.