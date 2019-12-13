Social workers feeling the impacts of shortage throughout Iowa

Social workers throughout Iowa are being overworked. That’s because there aren't enough to fill the needs of our growing communities.

"Social workers are involved in just about every aspect," said Drew Martel, a licensed social worker and Foundation 2 Director of Crisis Services.

Martel is just one of those many social workers working overtime to help some of our area's most vulnerable populations.

"You would be hard-pressed to find any provider for profit that would say they can find the staff they need, or shifts they need so that makes it tough," he said.

Martel says they have several dozen social workers within their agency, but keeping up with the people they serve is a challenge.

"In the city of Cedar Rapids community, we serve several thousand each year and our crisis center takes 40 to 50,000 calls a year," he added.

The Chief Advocacy Officer at Four Oaks is seeing the same issues when it comes to social work.

"We work with of the most complex youth and our mission is to assure that all children become successful adults so were taking on quite a challenge," said Debbie Kraig. "For the children and families we work with, that encompasses a much broader scope of intervention."

A University of Iowa study looked at the needs in Iowa's social work workforce and found several factors contributing to the issue.

"Employers found it difficult to find bi-lingual social workers to serve Iowa’s growing demographically complex population, and also employers find it difficult to find social workers who are demographically similar in race and ethnicity and life circumstances to the clients they serve," said Miriam Landsman. She helped in the study partnering with the National Association of Social Workers Iowa Chapter.

Landsman also says more acknowledgment is also contributing to the increased needs.

"There's also an increasing acceptance in society of problem areas in the past that were highly stigmatized," she said.

Employers added low pay and lack of advancement as factors in turnover in the field.

Landsmen says the purpose of the study was to develop strategies that schools and employers can use in recruitment and retaining workers, but local organizations are already implementing new strategies of their own.

"One of the things we've really focused on is providing lots of time off which has proven to be an important thing in social work. Burnout rates are relatively high," said Martel.

"We are also investing in intern. We are having interns come and spend time with us in both Bachelors and Masters Degrees," said Kraig.

Both Four Corners and Foundation 2 say they are also working to build relationships with local colleges and universities for recruitment opportunities.

