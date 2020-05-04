Social distancing parade helps Clinton couple celebrate wedding

Following Governor Reynolds' announcement that religious services could start to be held in person, an Iowa couple was able to hold their wedding ceremony in a church this weekend.

Donivan and McKenzley Sirna held a small ceremony in Clinton on Sunday. The couple had to downsize their wedding because of social distancing guidelines, but friends and family still wanted to participate.

Mckenzley's grandmother helped plan a parade to send off the couple as they walked out of the church. Something, they said they weren't expecting.

Despite having to make changes, the Sirnas we're happy with the day.

"I think it was perfect. I think even having to postpone the reception and stuff, I think it was even better than what we could've planned originally. I think it's perfect,” McKenzley said.

The Sirna's said the parade of friends and family left the church and drove through town.

They said being able to go see family members who couldn't make it to the ceremony made it even more special.

See the full story on KWQC's website.

