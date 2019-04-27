Snowy weather in April baffles visitors in Dubuque

If you left your car out for too long Saturday, you might've found it covered in snow in downtown Dubuque.

Or was it rain?

"It's like rain and snow and kind of hail at times,” Dubuque visitor Matthew Stein said. “It's confusing. It's a mixture of all the elements, I'd say."

Stein was visiting this weekend from North Carolina and didn’t quite know what to make of Saturday’s weather.

"The middle of April — that's crazy to me,” he said. “This is not my cup of tea. I'm not used to this kind of stuff."

Stein is one of the many visitors in town for the annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.

So too was EJ Philby, but at least she's from Des Moines.

"Luckily, I was at least a little prepared,” Philby said. “I brought my coat and I have snow boots in my car. I didn't actually expect it to be this cold and dreary though."

Or windy, she added.

"Every time I cross an intersection, I get blown over, and it was windy enough that it broke my umbrella,” Philby said.

Luckily, most of Saturday’s festival events were inside, keeping the dodging in and out of buildings to avoid the rain and snow to a minimum.

Festival organizers said this is the first time in the festival's eight-year history that they've gotten snow.

But as Dubuque's guests might tell you, the show must go on, at least for this weekend.

"People who work in film are familiar with working in bad weather, such as this,” Philby said.