Snowy start to the day

Plan on a snowy start to Halloween! Roads are slick and snow-covered in many areas.

While this isn't a huge amount of snow by any means, the road impact is worth monitoring through at least the morning commute. Be patient, and plan for some slow going here and there. The snow should quit later this morning with sunny conditions likely this afternoon. That will help certainly on the area roads, but we won't be able to melt all the snow today.

Consider a quick salt on the sidewalks for trick or treaters this evening as temperatures quickly tank to the 20s.

Tomorrow, another cold front arrives from the northwest, which may allow for a sprinkle or flurry to occur. While no major systems are in the offing next week, there will be occasional minor ones with the passage of cold fronts.

Fall 2019 appears to have given up as temperatures look to remain below normal through at least mid-November.