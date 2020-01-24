Snowplow kills 2 near Kansas State University campus

A snowplow has killed two pedestrians in Kansas after winter storm coated roads across parts of the Midwest.

The collision involving a Riley County plow truck happened shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the victims were in their late teens or early 20s. Gardner says they appear to have been crossing the road when they were struck near the Kansas State University campus.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and a large swath of Missouri.