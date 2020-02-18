Snowfall totals for February 17-18, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - These are the snow reports received from late Monday morning through Monday overnight.
When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, "1 NNW Dubuque" was reported one mile north-northwest of the center of Dubuque. If a location isn't listed, it's because there was not a report from there.
3 SSE Steuben (Crawford Co, WI): 6.4"
1 WNW Mount Zion (Crawford Co, WI): 6.0"
Eastman (Crawford Co, WI): 5.0"
New Hampton (Chickasaw Co): 5.0"
Boscobel (Grant Co, WI): 4.0"
Platteville (Grant Co, WI): 4.0"
3 NW Burton (Grant Co, WI): 3.8"
Hawkeye (Fayette Co): 3.7"
4 E Rockford (Floyd Co): 3.6"
Marble Rock (Floyd Co): 3.5"
1 NW Fayette (Fayette Co): 3.5"
Randalia (Fayette Co): 3.5"
2 SSE Nora Springs (Floyd Co): 3.0"
1 SSE Charles City (Floyd Co): 3.0"
4 WSW Lancaster (Grant Co, WI): 2.8"
6 NE Postville (Allamakee Co): 2.5"
2 NE Cresco (Howard Co): 2.4"
Tripoli (Bremer Co): 2.4"
1 NNE Prairie du Chien (Crawford Co, WI): 2.1"
5 WNW Lancaster (Grant Co, WI): 2.0"
Muscoda (Grant Co, WI): 2.0"
1 S De Soto (Crawford Co, WI): 2.0"
1 NNW Dubuque (Dubuque Co): 2.0"
8 ENE Decorah (Winneshiek Co): 2.0"
Strawberry Point (Clayton Co): 1.8"
Wauzeka (Crawford Co, WI): 1.5"
1 SSW Osborne (Clayton Co): 1.5"
2 WNW Dubuque (Dubuque Co): 1.5"
3 NNW Decorah (Winneshiek Co): 1.5"
Rickardsville (Dubuque Co): 1.3"
Guttenberg (Clayton Co): 1.2"
Fennimore (Grant Co, WI): 1.0"
Dubuque Airport (Dubuque Co): 0.4"