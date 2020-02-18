Snowfall totals for February 17-18, 2020

These are the snow reports received from late Monday morning through Monday overnight.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, "1 NNW Dubuque" was reported one mile north-northwest of the center of Dubuque. If a location isn't listed, it's because there was not a report from there.

3 SSE Steuben (Crawford Co, WI): 6.4"

1 WNW Mount Zion (Crawford Co, WI): 6.0"

Eastman (Crawford Co, WI): 5.0"

New Hampton (Chickasaw Co): 5.0"

Boscobel (Grant Co, WI): 4.0"

Platteville (Grant Co, WI): 4.0"

3 NW Burton (Grant Co, WI): 3.8"

Hawkeye (Fayette Co): 3.7"

4 E Rockford (Floyd Co): 3.6"

Marble Rock (Floyd Co): 3.5"

1 NW Fayette (Fayette Co): 3.5"

Randalia (Fayette Co): 3.5"

2 SSE Nora Springs (Floyd Co): 3.0"

1 SSE Charles City (Floyd Co): 3.0"

4 WSW Lancaster (Grant Co, WI): 2.8"

6 NE Postville (Allamakee Co): 2.5"

2 NE Cresco (Howard Co): 2.4"

Tripoli (Bremer Co): 2.4"

1 NNE Prairie du Chien (Crawford Co, WI): 2.1"

5 WNW Lancaster (Grant Co, WI): 2.0"

Muscoda (Grant Co, WI): 2.0"

1 S De Soto (Crawford Co, WI): 2.0"

1 NNW Dubuque (Dubuque Co): 2.0"

8 ENE Decorah (Winneshiek Co): 2.0"

Strawberry Point (Clayton Co): 1.8"

Wauzeka (Crawford Co, WI): 1.5"

1 SSW Osborne (Clayton Co): 1.5"

2 WNW Dubuque (Dubuque Co): 1.5"

3 NNW Decorah (Winneshiek Co): 1.5"

Rickardsville (Dubuque Co): 1.3"

Guttenberg (Clayton Co): 1.2"

Fennimore (Grant Co, WI): 1.0"

Dubuque Airport (Dubuque Co): 0.4"