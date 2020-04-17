Snowfall totals for April 16-17, 2020

A late-season winter storm brought snow to Iowa the evening of April 16 through the morning of April 17. The accumulation was mostly over the southern half of the state. These are the snow reports received after 3 a.m. on April 17.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, "3 NNE Cedar Rapids" was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn't listed, it's because there was not a report from there.

4 NE Blakesburg (Wapello): 8.8”

Ottumwa (Wapello): 8.0”

2 SW New London (Henry): 6.2”

1 ESE New London (Henry): 6.1”

4 E Iowa City (Johnson): 6.0”

4 NE Washington (Washington): 5.5”

1 NNE West Amana (Iowa): 4.5"

2 W Genoa Bluff (Iowa): 5.0"

Lowden (Cedar): 5.0”

3 SSW Marengo (Iowa): 5.0"

Mount Pleasant (Henry): 5.0”

1 SW University Heights (Johnson): 4.8”

1 E Cou Falls (Johnson): 4.5"

1 W Cou Falls (Johnson): 4.5"

4 N Marengo (Iowa): 4.5"

West Branch (Cedar): 4.5"

1 SW North Liberty (Johnson): 4.3”

Solon (Johnson): 4.1”

Parnell (Iowa): 3.8”

2 SW Cedar Rapids (Linn): 3.6"

3 SSE Atkins (Linn): 3.5"

1 W Elmira (Johnson): 3.5”

1 ENE Mt. Vernon (Linn): 3.5”

Anamosa (Jones): 3.3"

Bertram (Linn): 3.3”

1 ESE North Liberty (Johnson): 3.3”

4 W Cedar Rapids (Linn): 3.2”

Olin (Jones): 3.2"

Coggon (Linn): 3.0"

5 N Cedar Rapids (Linn): 3.0”

3 NNE Cedar Rapids (Linn): 3.0”

Alburnett (Linn): 3.0”

4 N Haskins (Washington): 3.0"

1 NE Oakdale (Johnson): 3.0”

1 W Maquoketa Airport (Jackson): 3.0"

2 NNW Muscatine (Muscatine): 3.0”

Preston (Jackson): 3.0"

Stanwood (Cedar): 3.0"

Waubeek (Linn): 3.0"

2 ESE Fairview (Jones): 2.9"

1 WSW Iowa City (Johnson): 2.5”

Keota (Washington): 2.5"

1 NNW West Liberty (Muscatine): 2.5"

3 SW Center Junction (Jones): 2.4”

1 NNW Monticello Airport (Jones): 2.5"

1 ENE Vinton (Benton): 2.0"

3 W Richmond (Washington): 2.0"

2 E Hiawatha (Linn): 1.8"

1 E Cascade (Dubuque): 1.3"

Cascade (Dubuque): 0.5”

Dubuque Regional Airport (Dubuque): 0.4”

1 SSE Manchester (Delaware): 0.2"