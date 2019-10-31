Snowfall reports for October 30-31, 2019

The second winter storm in the final week of October brought a second round of snow to eastern Iowa. Reports are based on what have been received by the National Weather Service. This list will be updated as new reports come in.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, "3 NNE Cedar Rapids" was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids.

Lowden, Iowa: 5.8”

3 NNE Cedar Rapids, Iowa: 5.8”

Dubuque (Airport), Iowa: 5.2”

4 N Haskins, Iowa: 5.1"

Solon, Iowa: 4.7”

4 WSW Lancaster, Wisc.: 4.6"

Hopkinton, Iowa: 4.5"

Anamosa, Iowa: 4.5"

2 NE Ottumwa, Iowa: 4.3”

3 NW Burton, Wisc. : 4.2”

1 NW Dubuque, Iowa: 4.2”

4 W Cedar Rapids, Iowa: 4.1”

2 SW Center Junction, Iowa: 4.1"

2 E Hiawatha, Iowa: 4.0”

Rickardsville, Iowa: 4.0"

Columbus Junction, Iowa: 4.0"

Washington, Iowa: 4.0"

1 WNW Maquoketa, Iowa: 4.0"

2 SW Saint Donatus, Iowa: 4.0”

2 NNW Williamstown, Iowa: 4.0"

1 SW Floris, Iowa: 4.0”

3 W Richmond, Iowa: 3.8"

Coggon, Iowa: 3.8"

2 SW New London, Iowa: 3.5”

2 W Lancaster, Wisc: 3.5"

1 NE Oakdale, Iowa: 3.5"

2 WSW Cedar Rapids, Iowa: 3.5"

Parnell, Iowa: 3.5"

1 W Elmira, Iowa: 3.0”

1 ESE New London, Iowa: 3.0"

1 SSE Manchester, Iowa: 2.9"

2 N Oskaloosa, Iowa: 2.4”

1 ENE Vinton, Iowa: 1.5"

1 ENE Volga, Iowa: 1.5”

Belle Plaine, Iowa: 1.0”

1 NNW Mount Auburn, Iowa: 1.0"

6 NE Postville, Iowa: 1.0”

4 NW Lansing, Iowa: 0.8”

Clutier, Iowa: 0.8”

1 SSE Cedar Falls, Iowa: 0.7"

Waterloo (Airport), Iowa: 0.5”

3 N Toledo, Iowa: 0.5”

1 E Grundy Center, Iowa: 0.5”

1 WNW Mount Zion, Wisc.: 0.5"

2 SSE Waterloo, Iowa: 0.5"

Tripoli, Iowa: 0.3”

1 SW Traer, Iowa: 0.3"

2 NNW Marshalltown, Iowa: 0.3”

1 NNE Prairie du Chien, Wisc.: 0.2”