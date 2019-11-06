Snowfall reports for November 5-6, 2019

A fast-moving Alberta Clipper brought accumulating snow to far northern parts of the KCRG-TV9 coverage area Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, "6 NE Postville" was reported six miles northeast of the center of Postville.

11 S Caledonia (Allamakee): 3.0”

Waukon (Allamakee): 3.0"

1 S De Soto (Crawford, Wis.): 2.8”

Decorah (Winneshiek): 2.6”

Gays Mills (Crawford, Wis.): 2.5”

5 ESE Decorah (Winneshiek): 2.4”

6 NE Postville (Allamakee): 1.1”

1 SSE Charles City (Floyd) 0.2”

1 NNW Prairie du Chien (Crawford, Wis.): 0.1”