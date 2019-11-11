Snowfall reports for November 10-11, 2019

Yet another accumulating snow fell across eastern Iowa Sunday night into Monday morning. This one will be staying on the ground for longer than the other snowfalls we've had so far.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, "3 WSW Marion" was reported three miles west-southwest of the center of Marion.

These are the reports since 3 a.m. and this list will be updated as new reports come in. If a location isn't listed, it's because a report wasn't received from there.

3 NNE Cedar Rapids (Linn): 5.8”

3 WSW Marion (Linn): 5.7”

Lowden (Cedar): 5.0”

Stanwood (Cedar): 5.0"

1 SSW Vinton (Benton): 4.8”

3 ESE Hiawatha (Linn): 4.6”

Bertram (Linn): 4.3"

Keystone (Benton): 4.3"

1 ENE Mount Vernon (Linn): 4.0"

Dubuque Regional Airport (Dubuque): 4.0”

Cassville (Grant, Wis.): 4.0"

Belle Plaine (Benton): 4.0”

Clutier (Tama): 4.0”

1 NNW Marshalltown (Marshall): 3.8”

3 NNE Cedar Rapids (Linn): 3.5”

1 W Elmira (Johnson): 3.5"

2 SSE Waterloo (Black Hawk): 3.5”

1 SSE Waterloo (Black Hawk): 3.4”

1 SW University Heights (Johnson): 3.3"

4 W Stanley (Buchanan): 3.3"

3 ESE Hiawatha (Linn): 3.3”

Hiawatha (Linn): 3.0”

3 NNW Marshalltown (Marshall): 3.0”

3 N Toledo (Tama): 3.0”

4 WSW Lancaster (Grant, Wis.): 2.8"

2 N Marshalltown (Marshall): 2.8”

Parnell (Iowa): 2.6”

2 SE Galena Territory (Jo Daviess, Ill.): 2.6”

University Heights (Johnson): 2.5"

Marion (Linn): 2.5”

Eldora (Hardin): 2.5”

1 NE Waterloo (Black Hawk): 2.5”

1 SSW Osborne (Clayton): 2.4"

1 NE Waterloo (Black Hawk): 2.3”

1 NNW Guttenberg (Clayton): 2.0”

1 W Platteville (Grant, Wis.): 2.0”

1 W Montezuma (Poweshiek): 2.0”

1 WNW Montezuma (Poweshiek): 2.0”

Cedar Falls (Black Hawk): 1.8"

1 ENE Oskaloosa (Mahaska): 1.2”

1 E Iowa Falls (Hardin): 1.0”

1 WSW Hampton (Franklin): 1.0”

1 NW Fayette (Fayette): 1.0"

Guttenberg (Clayton): 1.0"

2 WSW Nashua (Floyd): 1.0"

New Hampton (Chickasaw): 1.0”

1 N Tripoli (Bremer): 0.9”

1 NNE Prairie du Chien (Crawford, Wis.): 0.8"

1 SSE Charles City (Floyd): 0.5”

6 NE Postville (Allamakee): 0.3”

1 WNW Mount Zion (Crawford, Wis.): 0.2”

Muscoda (Grant, Wis.): 0.1"