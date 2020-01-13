Snowfall reports for January 12, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving system brought snow to mainly northern Iowa Sunday evening.
New Hampton, IA: 4.0”
Plainfield, IA: 4.0”
Nashua, IA: 3.5”
Charles City, IA: 3.3”
Prairie du Chien, WI: 3.3”
Nora Springs, IA: 3.1”
Marble Rock, IA: 3.0”
Volga, IA: 3.0”
Fayette, IA: 3.0”
Charles City, IA: 2.8”
Postville, IA: 2.6”
Decorah, IA: 2.6”
Hawkeye, IA: 2.5”
Iowa Falls, IA: 2.5”
Elma, IA: 2.4”
Lancaster, WI: 2.3”
Cresco, IA: 2.2”
Conrad, IA: 2.1"
Stanley, IA: 2.1”
Oelwein, IA: 2.0”
Marshalltown, IA: 2.0”
Garwin, IA: 2.0”
Iowa Falls, IA: 2.0”
Strawberry Point, IA: 2.0”
Guttenberg, IA: 2.0”
Grundy Center, IA: 1.8”
Clutier, IA: 1.5"
Rickardsville, IA: 1.2”
Boscobel, WI: 1.0”
Calmar, IA: 0.9”
Decorah, IA: 0.9”
Cedar Rapids, IA: 0.8”
Hiawatha, IA: 0.8”
Floris, IA: 0.5”